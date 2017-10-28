How to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros: World Series Game 4 Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Game 4 of the MLB World Series.

By Chris Chavez
October 28, 2017

The Los Angeles look to even up the World Series in Game 4 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros currently lead the series 2–1.

Houston took the series lead with a 5–3 victory on Friday night. The Astros' offense got out to a quick start and knocked Dodgers starter Yu Darvish out of the game after just 1 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers look to rebound with Alex Wood on the mound. The Astros will counter with Charlie Morton.

Find out how to watch Game 4 of the 2017 World Series below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live StreamWatch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

