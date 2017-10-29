How to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros: World Series Game 5 Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Game 5 of the MLB World Series.

By Scooby Axson
October 29, 2017

The pivotal Game 5 of the World Series will take place Sunday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros seek an edge that will bring them one step closer to a world championship.

Los Angeles evened the series at two games apiece with a 6–2 victory in Game 4.

The Dodgers scored five times in the top of the 9th, led by Cody Bellinger's double off closer Ken Giles that scored the go-ahead run. Four Dodger pitchers combined to only allow two hits, both home runs, in the victory.

Game 5 will feature Game 1 winner Clayton Kershaw against Dallas Keuchel.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:20 PM p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

