Who Won World Series Game 5?

Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was among the craziest games in recent history. The game started at 7:21 p.m. CT and went on for five hours and 17 minutes before the Astros defeated the Dodgers 13–12 in 10 innings.

The game ended with Alex Bregman hitting a line drive to left field off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to score the winning run.

The Astros now lead the series 3–2 and heads back to Los Angeles. Houston has a chance to win its first World Series in franchise history.

Game 6 will be played on Tuesday night. The Astros will likely send Justin Verlander to the mound. The Dodgers look to keep their season alive with Rich Hill taking the ball.