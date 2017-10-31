What Time is World Series Game 6?

What time does Game 6 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros start?

By Nihal Kolur
October 31, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night. The game is slated to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and can be watched on FOX. Houston currently leads the series three games to two.

The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since 1988 but face elimination in Game 6 at home. After jumping out to multiple leads in Game 5 in Houston, the Dodgers' pitching staff allowed three-run home runs to Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve to force extra innings. The Astros would eventually win on a walk-off base hit from third baseman Alex Bregman in the 10th inning.

The Astros are one win away from the first championship in franchise history. Ace Justin Verlander will look to clinch the series after allowing just two hits through six innings in Game 2.

The Dodgers will host Games 6 and 7 to try to come from behind and win the title.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters