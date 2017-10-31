What Time is World Series Game 6?

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night. The game is slated to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and can be watched on FOX. Houston currently leads the series three games to two.

The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since 1988 but face elimination in Game 6 at home. After jumping out to multiple leads in Game 5 in Houston, the Dodgers' pitching staff allowed three-run home runs to Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve to force extra innings. The Astros would eventually win on a walk-off base hit from third baseman Alex Bregman in the 10th inning.

The Astros are one win away from the first championship in franchise history. Ace Justin Verlander will look to clinch the series after allowing just two hits through six innings in Game 2.

The Dodgers will host Games 6 and 7 to try to come from behind and win the title.