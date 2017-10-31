Who owns the Dodgers?

Who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers?

By Chris Chavez
October 31, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on the rise since Frank McCourt sold the team in 2012 to the Guggenheim Baseball Group.

The group, headed by Mark Walter, bought the team out of bankruptcy for $2.15 billion. Guggenheim Partners specializes in asset management mainly for large insurance companies.

The Dodgers were sold as part of a bankruptcy auction following a legal battle between Frank McCourt and his ex-wife, Jamie.

Walter was able to afford the team after partnering with Bobby Patton, Stan Kasten, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, Peter Guber, and Todd Boehly.​ Gruber is a co-owner of the Golden State Warriors. Kasten was president of the Atlanta Braves for 14 National League East Division titles. Magic Johnson is the president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers.

