Who Won World Series Game 6?

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 to tie the World Series at three apiece and force Game 7.

This game was much quicker than Game 5 on Sunday, which lasted five hours and 17 minutes before the Astros defeated the Dodgers 13–12 in 10 innings.

The game ended with Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen striking out Astros Carlos Beltran.

Houston has a chance to win its first World Series in franchise history, while the Dodgers have a chance to win their first World Series since 1988.

Game 7 will be played on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, which has never hosted a Game 7. The Astros will likely send Dallas Keuchel to the mound. The Dodgers look to keep their season alive with Yu Darvish likely taking the ball, but Clayton Kershaw will be available also.