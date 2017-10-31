Who is Pitching World Series Game 7?

It's the two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Dodgers forced a decisive final game of the World Series by coming back to beat the Astros 3-1 in Game 6. With the series tied 3-3, the World Series champion will be crowned on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers will give Yu Darvish the opportunity to secure the franchise's first title since 1988. For Darvish, it's an opportunity to avenge his last outing, when he lasted just 1.2 innings and gave up four runs as the Dodgers went on to lose 5-3. During the regular season, Darvish was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings.

Houston turns to 24-year-old Lance McCullers Jr., who dealt with injuries during the regular season but has shown an impressive curveball in the playoffs. McCullers Jr. earned the win in Game 5 of this series after giving up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings and striking out three. McCullers Jr. closed out Game 7 of the ALCS with four scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Both aces will likely be available in relief—Clayton Kershaw warmed up during Game 6 but did not appear, while A.J. Hinch said Keuchel would be available for Game 6. Since both pitchers did not pitch, it is safe to assume they'll be available in the winner take all game.

Game 7 begins at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on Fox Sports Go.