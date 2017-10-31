Dodgers Honor NYC Terror Attack Victims With Moment of Silence

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a moment of silence before Game 6 of the World Series to honor the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 31, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers held a moment of silence before Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros to honor the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier Tuesday.

The moment occurred before the national anthem with fans standing and the announcer asking everyone to keep in mind the "senseless" violence. 

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Rangers honored the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier Tuesday with a moment of silence before the game against Las Vegas. 

Before observing the moment of silence, the Rangers' announcer asked everyone to "stand united in the face of those who threaten our freedom in New York, Las Vegas and throughout the world."

Eight people were killed in lower Manhattan when a lone suspect drove 20 blocks down a bike path before being shot by police, reports The New York Times.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters