The Los Angeles Dodgers held a moment of silence before Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros to honor the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier Tuesday.

The moment occurred before the national anthem with fans standing and the announcer asking everyone to keep in mind the "senseless" violence.

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Rangers honored the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier Tuesday with a moment of silence before the game against Las Vegas.

Before observing the moment of silence, the Rangers' announcer asked everyone to "stand united in the face of those who threaten our freedom in New York, Las Vegas and throughout the world."

Pregame moment of silence for the victims & families affected by the tragic events that took place today. #TogetherWeAreNYC #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/I1VHpcVcAw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 31, 2017

Eight people were killed in lower Manhattan when a lone suspect drove 20 blocks down a bike path before being shot by police, reports The New York Times.