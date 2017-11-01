For the second straight season, baseball's world championship will come down to a Game 7.

The series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros has been an epic one, and the Dodgers forced a Game 7 with a 3–1 victory in Game 6.

Los Angeles, who had baseball's best record during the 2017 season, seeks its seventh World Series title and first since 1988, while the Astros look to break through with their first–ever championship.

In each of the previous three World Series that went seven games (2011, 2014, 2016), the National League team ended up winning.

Lance McCullers Jr. will take the ball for Houston. McCullers was the victor in Game 3, giving up four hits and three runs in 5.1 innings.

The Dodgers are countering with Yu Darvish, who also started Game 3, but was tagged for four runs on six hits, and didn't even make it out of the second inning.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.