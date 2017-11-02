The Commissioner's Trophy had a long night Wednesday after the Houston Astros won their first World Series in franchise history, beating the Los Angles Dodgers in Game 7.

Of course it was hoisted and passed around and sprayed by champagne. TMZ even reported that it was used as a beer luge by pitcher James Hoyt and catcher Max Stassi.

So naturally it needed a comfy resting place on the flight home to Houston.

Cue Josh Reddick giving it the all-star treatment for the flight, wrapping it up in a blanket and a pillow to make the hardware nice and comfy.

Wooston we are back! And we are Champs! pic.twitter.com/KXeltdUV3c — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) November 3, 2017

It even had two spacious seats to spread out on.

Beer, champagne and naps?

Sign us up for the role of the next trophy in the sports world.