World Series: Commissioner's Trophy Gets Some Much Needed Rest After Astros Win

After a long night out, all of us, even the Commissioner's Trophy, need a little rest. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 02, 2017

The Commissioner's Trophy had a long night Wednesday after the Houston Astros won their first World Series in franchise history, beating the Los Angles Dodgers in Game 7.

Of course it was hoisted and passed around and sprayed by champagne. TMZ even reported that it was used as a beer luge by pitcher James Hoyt and catcher Max Stassi.

So naturally it needed a comfy resting place on the flight home to Houston. 

Cue Josh Reddick giving it the all-star treatment for the flight, wrapping it up in a blanket and a pillow to make the hardware nice and comfy.

It even had two spacious seats to spread out on.  

Beer, champagne and naps?

Sign us up for the role of the next trophy in the sports world.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters