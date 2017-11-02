The Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorites to take home the 2018 World Series title, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

The Dodgers, who had baseball's best record and highest payroll last season, open as 5–1 favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

They are followed by the World Champion Houston Astros after they outlasted the Dodgers in an epic seven-game series to capture their first championship in franchise history.

Houston is a 6–1 favorites along with the Cleveland Indians.

Washington Nationals (7-1) and New York Yankees at 8-1 are the next highest favorites, with the The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs coming in at at 10–1.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who won one for the NL's Wild Card spots along with the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals have 20–1 odds.

MLB's other playoff team, the Minnesota Twins are at 80–1.

The Detroit Tigers, who had the American League's worst record is the longest shot to win the World Series. Detroit opens at 300–1.