WATCH: Astros Clinch First World Series Title in Franchise History

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 7 to win the 2017 World Series. 

By Stanley Kay
November 02, 2017

The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history. 

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Wednesday's Game 7 to complete a remarkable postseason run. 

Houston pounced on Dodgers starter Yu Darvish early, scoring two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second, including a two-run home run from George Springer. 

The Dodgers couldn't capitalize on several good scoring opportunities, only managing one run, which came in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers went three up and three down, with Corey Seager grounding out to clinch Houston's title. 

The Astros' lone World Series appearance prior to this season came in 2005, when they were swept by the White Sox. 

