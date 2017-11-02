Angels, Justin Upton Agree to Five-Year Contract

Los Angeles acquired Upton in a trade with the Tigers late this season. 

By Stanley Kay
November 02, 2017

The Angels have signed Justin Upton to a five-year contract, the team announced Thursday. 

Upton was previously under contract for four years and $88 million. His new contract will pay him $106 million over five seasons, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports

Los Angeles acquired Upton in late August in a deal with the Tigers. In 27 games for the Angels, Upton hit .245 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. 

Upton spent the first six seasons of his career with the Diamondbacks before joining the Braves in 2013, the first of two seasons in Atlanta. After one year with the Padres, Upton signed with the Tigers in 2016. 

Upton thanked the Angels in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday. 

The Angels finished 80–82 last season, good for second in the AL West. 

