The Best Tweets About Sports Illustrated's Prophetic 2014 Astros Cover

Did you hear? In 2014, Sports Illustrated predicted that the Astros would win the World Series in 2017.

By Stanley Kay
November 02, 2017

Did you hear? In 2014, Sports Illustrated predicted that the Astros would win the World Series in 2017. And it happened

Here's the backstory: The Astros were not a good baseball team in 2014. In fact, they were pretty bad, finishing the year 70–92, which actually followed three seasons of winning less than 60 games. But Ben Reiter went behind the scenes with the Astros and wrote about their revolutionary rebuilding process, leading to the bold cover declaration that the Astros would win it all in 2017. 

If you've been following the World Series at all, you probably know this already. You definitely know about it if you've been following the World Series on Twitter, because your timeline is probably full of jokes and memes about our cover. 

Here's a look at some of the best Game 7 tweets about SI's 2014 cover prediction. 

No, we are not going to stop talking about this. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters