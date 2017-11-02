Did you hear? In 2014, Sports Illustrated predicted that the Astros would win the World Series in 2017. And it happened.

Here's the backstory: The Astros were not a good baseball team in 2014. In fact, they were pretty bad, finishing the year 70–92, which actually followed three seasons of winning less than 60 games. But Ben Reiter went behind the scenes with the Astros and wrote about their revolutionary rebuilding process, leading to the bold cover declaration that the Astros would win it all in 2017.

If you've been following the World Series at all, you probably know this already. You definitely know about it if you've been following the World Series on Twitter, because your timeline is probably full of jokes and memes about our cover.

Here's a look at some of the best Game 7 tweets about SI's 2014 cover prediction.

Amazing prediction by this SI cover, shocking how accurate it was pic.twitter.com/FhllpjFoEW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 2, 2017

Whoa this SI cover predicted so much holy shit pic.twitter.com/YeUZzs8DLz — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 2, 2017

If this doesn't change, we'll never stop hearing about that old SI cover. This needs to change. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) November 2, 2017

How did SI know????? pic.twitter.com/f9h5ocnf2N — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) November 2, 2017

Whoa forget the SI cover, @bonappetit predicted the Astros would win the 2017 World Series in the March 2009 comfort food issue pic.twitter.com/ALJ4IVjpRw — Michael Katz (@KatzM) November 2, 2017

Check the date, I don't see what's so impressive about that SI cover pic.twitter.com/RiQJ97jZLF — Barry Petchesky (@barry) November 2, 2017

@SInow Can I interest you in running a NEW YORK KNICKS 2020 CHAMPS cover? — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) November 2, 2017

Wow, can't believe Sports Illustrated got it so right! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/z8zSKYvLXJ — The Ringer (@ringer) November 2, 2017

when the prediction turns out to be Very Good pic.twitter.com/6oLtQnVpSb — Eric Single (@Eric_Single) November 2, 2017

Great night for @SInow with the Astros call.



But never forget...... pic.twitter.com/GW3hfXQI0z — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 2, 2017

No, we are not going to stop talking about this.