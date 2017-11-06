Aaron Judge On Leaked MLB 18: The Show Cover

Aaron Judge is the first Yankees player on the cover of The Show.

By Chris Chavez
November 06, 2017

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge appears to be the next cover star for MLB 18 The Show for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to Max Wildstein of Hardball Scoop. 

Judge is coming off a season in which he is expected to possibly walk away with Rookie of the Year honors and potentially named a MVP award finalist. He hit a league-leading 52 home runs to go along with his .284 batting average and 114 RBIs.

The leaked cover image can be seen below:

Last year, Ken Griffey Jr. was on the on the cover of the United States edition of the video game. Judge is the first Yankees player on the cover of The Show.

