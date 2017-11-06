This Talking Hawk Harrelson Bobblehead Is Your New Must-Have Baseball Collector's Item

Twitter

You know you want this piece of brilliance.

By Jon Tayler
November 06, 2017

White Sox broadcaster and all-around curmudgeon Hawk Harrelson is many things: crotchety, cantankerous, a homer, loud, full of marvelous catchphrases, and a goofball of the highest order. And now, you can bring home all that old-school glory in this incredible-looking and sounding bobblehead, courtesy the White Sox.

Yes, the Talking Hawk Harrelson bobblehead is bound to be this holiday season's biggest gift, given the fact that it's a Hawk Harrelson bobblehead that talks. Delight your family, friends and coworkers by making a Nehru-suited, cowboy-hat-wearing, 1968 version of Hawk (taken from this SI cover, no less) yell "He gone!" and "Stretch!" and the iconic "You can put it on the boooooooooard ... Yes!" as many times as you want until they invariably leave you or try to kill you.

Unfortunately, it's going to be tough to get your hands on Hawk, as this bobblehead won't be an in-game promotion; instead, you can only score it if you attend the team's offseason SoxFest in January in Chicago. But if you're willing to brave sub-zero temperatures and a lot of people who are way too excited about Lucas Giolito's curveball, then Talkin' Hawk is all yours. (And he'd make a nice pair with the Hawk Harrelson alarm clock the team gave away last year, as it's finally leaning into the market that is the Hawk.)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters