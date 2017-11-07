Nine major league players received $17.4 million qualifying offers marking the start of the free agency period.

Chicago Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb, Colorado Rockies closer Greg Holland, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn and Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana, along with Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Lorenzo Cain receive their offers on Monday.

Last season, 10 players were offered qualifying deals, and only two accepted: New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker and Philadelphia pitcher Jeremy Hellickson.

In all, only five players have accepted their qualifying offers since the process started at the end of the 2012 season.

The players have until Nov. 16 to accept or reject the offer. If a player signs with a new team, their old team would receive an extra draft pick as compensation.

In total, there are 166 players who are free agents that can start negotiating with teams and qualifying offers can only be offered to a player once in his career.