Carlos Beltran Announces Retirement After 20-Year Career, First World Series Win

Carlos Beltran says farewell to baseball after 20 seasons.

By Chris Chavez
November 13, 2017

Houston Astros veteran Carlos Beltran announced his retirement from baseball after a 20-year Major League career with a post titled "Muchas Gracias, Béisbol" on The Players Tribune.

"I am blessed to have played this game for 20 years," he wrote. "I am blessed to have played for so many great organizations. I am blessed to have shared all of my experiences with my wife and my three kids, my family and friends. To have so many loving fans. To have been able to build a school in Puerto Rico and change the lives of so many kids. To have won the Roberto Clemente Award, which is the greatest honor I could have ever received as a ballplayer. And I am blessed to be a champion. But now, my time as a player has come to an end. Today, I am officially announcing my retirement. Muchas gracias, béisbol."

Beltran finishes his career after winning his first World Series title. He is a nine-time All-Star and played for the Royals, Mets, Yankees, Cardinals, Astros, Rangers and Giants. He finishes his career with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and a career .279 batting average.

Beltran ranks eighth all-time among center fielders by the JAWS metric. Only Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey, Joe DiMaggio and Duke Snider are ranked ahead of him.

