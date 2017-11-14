Red Sox Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr Dies at 99

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend Bobby Doerr has died at the age of 99.

By Scooby Axson
November 14, 2017

Hall of Fame second baseman Bobby Doerr died on Monday at the age of 99, the Boston Red Sox announced.

"Bobby Doerr was part of an era of baseball giants and still stood out as one himself," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. "And even with his Hall of Fame achievements at second base, his character and personality outshined it all. He will be missed."

Doerr was the oldest living Hall of Famer and spent his entire 14 seasons with the Red Sox, retiring in 1951. He was also the last surviving member of the four Red Sox players who have the "Four Teammates" statue outside of Fenway Park.

Doerr was a nine-time AL All-Star, finishing his career with 223 home runs and 1,247 RBIs, with a lifetime batting average of .288. He had six seasons of driving in at least 100 RBI.

Doerr was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee in 2009.

