Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have a very special newlywed workout.

On Thursday, celebrity trainer Ben Bruno shared a video of the newly married couple’s training session, which consisted of Upton pushing her husband up a hill while they teased each other.

In the video, as the model pushed a sled on which her husband — who’s wearing everyday clothes — was riding on, he turned to the camera and jokingly said, “That’s my wife pushing me around, as always.”

But that wasn’t the way Upton saw it. “Just the ball and chain weighing me down,” she cheekily replied.

“You’re the ball and chain, by the way,” he said to Upton, continuing to tease her before she immediately insisted it was actually the other way around.

“Who says romance is dead?” Bruno captioned the video. “Newlyweds @kateupton and @justinverlander are celebrating marriage and a World Series victory in the most romantic way possible: heavy sled pushes. #love.”

The couple — who got married earlier in November — celebrated their nuptials with an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, which took place just days after Verlander’s Houston Astros won the World Series.

The Sports Illustrated cover model couldn’t help but share the excitement of becoming Mrs. Verlander with her fans on Instagram a few days after the ceremony. “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Upton captioned a photo of the couple walking down the aisle.

Verlander proposed to Upton with a custom-designed engagement ring created by jeweler Anita Ko right before the baseball season kicked off in 2016, but the couple didn’t reveal the news to the public until she accessorized her metallic Topshop gown with the one-of-a-kind sparkler in May at the 2016 Met Gala.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News at the time. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

And Upton was in no rush to walk down the aisle. The couple enjoyed their engagement and didn’t start wedding planning until six months before their ceremony. Once the supermodel attended the Pronovias bridal fashion show in Barcelona, she got wedding dress fever and began searching for her dream gown.

“This is the perfect place to start because they’re so known for wedding dresses. It’s an iconic place so I can figure out where I’m going to go on my special day,” Upton told PeopleStyle.

And no, she didn’t let her then-fiancé influence what dress she would ultimately wear on her big wedding day. “Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way,” Upton said. “He’s a lover, not a judger.”