The 2018 Hall of Fame ballot was released by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Monday afternoon and features former All-Star sluggers Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel as well as pitchers Jamie Moyer and Johan Santana among a class of 19 newcomers.

Jones spent his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves and won the 1999 National League MVP award and made eight All-Star teams. He was a centerpiece in the Braves teams of the 90s that won the 1995 World Series and pennants in 1996 and 1999. He finished his career with a .303 batting average, 2,726 hits and 468 home runs.

Thome collected 612 home runs (8th most all-time), 1699 RBI and 1583 runs in his 22-year career. He hit 337 of his 612 home runs with the Cleveland Indians and signed a one-day contract to officially retire with the team in 2014. The Indians eventually unveiled a statue of him outside of Progressive Field.

Vizquel was one of the best defensive shortstops of his era and won 11 Gold Glove Awards in his 24-year career in which he played for the Indians, Mariners, Giants, White Sox, Rangers and Blue Jays.

Moyer's career spanned from 1986 to 2012. He finished his career with a 269–209 record. At 49 years old, he became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game when he won a game for the Colorado Rockies in April 2012.

Santana has attempted to make a comeback in recent years but has not pitched since 2012 with the New York Mets. He won the 2004 and 2006 Cy Young Awards as a member of the Minnesota Twins and then pitched the first no-hitter in Mets franchise history on June 1, 2012 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was plagued by shoulder injuries, which cut his career short at 33 years old and after just 12 seasons.

Chris Carpenter, Johnny Damon, Livian Hernandez, Orlando Hudson, Aubrey Huff, Jason Isringhausen, Andruw Jones, Carlos Lee, Brad Lidge, Hideki Matsui, Kevin Millwood, Scott Rolen, Kerry Wood and Carlos Zambrano are the other players making their debut on the Hall of Fame ballot.

In order to be elected into the Hall of Fame, players must receive 75% of the ballots cast by selected BBWAA members.

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were the inductees for the 2017 Hall of Fame Class. Former San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman fell five votes short i last year's election and finished with 74% of the vote. Other notable vote totals from last year include: Former Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez (58.6%), former Red Sox and Yankees ace Roger Clemens (54.1%), all-time home runs leader Barry Bonds (53.8%) and former Orioles and Yankees pitcher Mike Mussina (51.8%).

The full 2018 Hall of Fame ballot can be found below:

