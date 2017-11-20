Former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Roy Halladay will not appear on the 2018 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot for 2018 but will be eligible for the 2019 ballot, the BBWAA announced.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner died on Nov. 7 when his single-engine plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was just 40 years old. Halladay played 16 Major League Seasons with the Blue Jays and Phillies. He finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA. In 2010, he became just the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.

He retired in 2013 and would likely make his first appearance on the 2019 ballot even if he did not die.

Rule 3(D) states: “In case of the death of an active player or a player who has been retired for less than five (5) full years, a candidate who is otherwise eligible shall be eligible in the next regular election held at least six (6) months after the date of death or after the end of the five (5) year period, whichever occurs first.”

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children.

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel, Jamie Moyer and Johan Santana headline the newcomers for the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot.