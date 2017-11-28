Yankees to Interview Carlos Beltran For Manager Job

Carlos Beltran has no previous managerial experience.

By Chris Chavez
November 28, 2017

The New York Yankees will interview former outfielder Carlos Beltran for their managerial vacancy, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Steve Phillips of MLB Network Radio.

Beltran is the sixth candidate to interview for the job. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and the front office have already met with Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulens, Rob Thomson, Eric Wedge and Chris Woodward. Rosenthal reports the interview will take place on Wednesday.

Beltran played for the Yankees from 2014 to 2016. He played the 2017 season with the Houston Astros and served as a designated hitter and mentor to the team's younger players. He was a member of the World Series-winning roster and announced his retirement in October. Beltran has no previous managerial experience but finished his career with 20 years in the majors as a player.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner anticipated that the Yankees would interview less than 10 candidates before cutting down a list of finalists. There is no timetable for a decision.

Whoever is chosen for the job will succeed Joe Girardi, who managed the Yankees for 10 years and never finished a season with a record below .500. Girardi won the 2009 World Series and brought the Yankees within one game of reaching the 2017 World Series but lost to the Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

