Report: Marlins Tell Giancarlo Stanton to Accept Trade or Be Part of Rebuild

The right fielder was reportedly told in October that if he didn't waive his no-trade rights, he'd stay with Miami. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 28, 2017

The Marlins have reportedly warned Giancarlo Stanton that if he refuses to accept a trade, he will likely be the only top player in Miami as the team trades other stars to reduce costs, reports the Miami Herald.

The right fielder was reportedly told in October that if he didn't waive his no-trade rights, he'd stay with Miami. Stanton has said he doesn't wish to be part of a rebuild. 

He's got a full-no trade clause to go along with his $300 million contract.

Stanton has already been the subject of many trade rumorsAmong those teams are the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that Stanton has given the Marlins a list of preferences. 

