Aaron Judge Received More Votes Than Kristaps Porzingis In NYC Mayoral Election

Kristaps Porzingis' hopes of winning the New York City mayoral election were hurt by the spelling of his name.

By Chris Chavez
November 29, 2017

New York Yankees outfielder and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge received more write-in votes than New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis in the 2017 New York City Mayoral Election but it was not nearly enough to win.

Judge received 10 votes, according to Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News. Porzingis received nine and would've overtaken Judge if it wasn't for the difficulty of spelling his name. Mazzeo reports that Kristaps Porzinais received one vote as did Kristops Porzingis.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio (D) won re-election for a second term. He received 726,361 votes.

So Judge actually wasn't that far off winning if you think about what would've happened if all Yankee fans got on the same page to elect him.

