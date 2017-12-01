Report: Yankees Hire Aaron Boone as New Manager

The Yankees reportedly have a new manager. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 01, 2017

The Yankees have reportedly hired postseason hero and current ESPN analyst Aaron Boone as their new manager, reports ESPN's Buster Olney. 

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters earlier Friday the team had finished interviewing candidates and would pick from a pool of six men. 

Besides Boone, the team interviewed Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward, former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson and the newly retired Carlos Beltran. Beltran was the last candidate to interview, speaking with the team on Wednesday.

The decision was down to Boone and Meulens after they, plus Beltran, gave the most impressive interviews, Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone, 44, played in the major leagues from 1997–2009. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees. 

Boone does not have any coaching experience, but he grew up around baseball with his father Bob, a former manager. ​

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters