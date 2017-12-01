Report: Yankees Hire Aaron Boone as New Manager

The Yankees have reportedly hired postseason hero and current ESPN analyst Aaron Boone as their new manager, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters earlier Friday the team had finished interviewing candidates and would pick from a pool of six men.

Besides Boone, the team interviewed Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward, former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson and the newly retired Carlos Beltran. Beltran was the last candidate to interview, speaking with the team on Wednesday.

The decision was down to Boone and Meulens after they, plus Beltran, gave the most impressive interviews, Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone, 44, played in the major leagues from 1997–2009. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees.

Boone does not have any coaching experience, but he grew up around baseball with his father Bob, a former manager. ​