Report: Marlins Agree to Giancarlo Stanton Trade Framework With Cardinals, Giants

A deal is reportedly not expected to happen on Sunday.

By Chris Chavez
December 03, 2017

The Miami Marlins have agreed to the general framework of a trade involving star Giancarlo Stanton to the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The deals are on hold. The Marlins have to wait for Stanton to inform them whether he would accept either trade. 

The agreement of the deals was part of the precondition for Stanton to meet with officials from both clubs. Had Stanton met without the trade framework in place, the Marlins would have risked losing leverage if Stanton agreed to one deal and not the other, according to Morosi.

Stanton would need to waive his no-trade clause in order for any deal to proceed. The Los Angeles Dodgers have also been linked with interest in Stanton.

A deal is not expected to happen today, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Stanton has $295 million remaining on his 13-year deal worth $325 million. The Marlins have been cutting the team's payroll and listening to trade offers for the National League MVP since Derek Jeter became the team's new chief executive officer. 

