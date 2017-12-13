Report: Marcell Ozuna Traded To Cardinals From Marlins

The Cardinals didn't get Giancarlo Stanton, so they traded for Marcell Ozuna.

By Chris Chavez
December 13, 2017

The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna in a trade with the Miami Marlins, according to Craig Mish of Sirius XM.

The deal is pending a physical, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.

Further details about who is headed to the Marlins have not been disclosed yet. 

Ozuna finished last season as an All-Star, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award winner after hitting 37 home runs with a .312 batting average and 124 RBIs. Ozuna is in his second season of arbitration eligibility and will not hit the free agent market until after the 2020 season. 

The Cardinals were interested in Giancarlo Stanton before he was traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro and prospects. The Marlins had agreed to the framework of a deal with the Cardinals and Stanton met with the team before rejecting the trade.

The Cardinals already have Tommy Pham, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty on their roster as outfield options.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters