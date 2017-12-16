Braves Send Matt Kemp to Dodgers in Five-Player Trade

Matt Kemp is headed to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal announced Saturday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 16, 2017

Braves outfielder Matt Kemp is headed back to the Dodgers in a blockbuster deal involving five players that was announced Saturday. 

Atlanta acquired pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Scott Kazmir, infielder Charlie Culberson, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and cash considerations in exhcange. 

Gonzalez has been designated for assignment allowing him to be a free agent. 

Kemp began his career with the Dodgers, playing with them from 2006-2014. The Dodgers selected him in the 2003 MLB draft. He played 2015 and 2016 in San Diego. He's won two Golden Gloves and two Silver Sluggers over his career. 

 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters