Braves outfielder Matt Kemp is headed back to the Dodgers in a blockbuster deal involving five players that was announced Saturday.

Atlanta acquired pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Scott Kazmir, infielder Charlie Culberson, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and cash considerations in exhcange.

Gonzalez has been designated for assignment allowing him to be a free agent.

Kemp began his career with the Dodgers, playing with them from 2006-2014. The Dodgers selected him in the 2003 MLB draft. He played 2015 and 2016 in San Diego. He's won two Golden Gloves and two Silver Sluggers over his career.