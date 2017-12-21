Last of 3 Women to Play Baseball in Negro Leagues Dies at 82

Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, one of three women to play baseball in the Negro Leagues. 

By Associated Press
December 21, 2017

Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, one of three women to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, has died at 82.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said Johnson died Tuesday. In announcing her death, Kendrick said, “She was truly a pioneer.”

The State of Columbia reports the Ridgeway, South Carolina, native was rejected at age 17 from trying out for the all-white All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She was recruited in 1953 by the Indianapolis Clowns, the team which featured Hank Aaron before he went on to Major League Baseball.

In three seasons as a pitcher with the Clowns, Johnson posted a 33-8 record as well as a .270 batting average.

During the offseasons, Johnson attended New York University and received a nursing degree from North Carolina A&T State University. When her career ended, she raised her son and worked in nursing for 30 years.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters