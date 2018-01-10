Agent Jason Wood has been fired by the Career Sports Entertainment agency and has been suspended by the MLB Players Association amid an ongoing investigation into his alleged use of a secret camera, reports Robert Murray of FanRag Sports.

Wood, who was president of CSE Baseball, is accused of using a secret camera to film players while they were taking a shower. According to Murray, a player was recently showering at Wood's home and discovered a hidden camera. He then confronted Wood and immediately fired him, and Murray reports that other players had also been filmed.

CSE's website says it represents roughly 100 major leaguers, and Wood himself represented Boston Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi, as well as elite prospects Joey Wentz and Riley Pint.

A number of players who were represented by Wood have already fired him.