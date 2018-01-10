Report: Agent Jason Wood Fired By Agency, Under Investigation for Alleged Use of Secret Camera

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Jason Wood has been fired by the CSE agency and suspended by the MLB Players Association. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 10, 2018

Agent Jason Wood has been fired by the Career Sports Entertainment agency and has been suspended by the MLB Players Association amid an ongoing investigation into his alleged use of a secret camera, reports Robert Murray of FanRag Sports

Wood, who was president of CSE Baseball, is accused of using a secret camera to film players while they were taking a shower. According to Murray, a player was recently showering at Wood's home and discovered a hidden camera. He then confronted Wood and immediately fired him, and Murray reports that other players had also been filmed.

CSE's website says it represents roughly 100 major leaguers, and Wood himself represented Boston Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi, as well as elite prospects Joey Wentz and Riley Pint.

A number of players who were represented by Wood have already fired him.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters