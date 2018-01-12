Mets Invite 50 Cent to Redeem His Historically Abysmal First Pitch From 2014

50 submitted one of the worst first pitches in baseball history back in 2014. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 12, 2018

Back in 2014, 50 Cent etched his likeness into the Mt. Rushmore of Terrible First Pitches by throwing a ball that was legitimately 15 feet left of the plate. Here's video of the original crime:

In explaining that atrocity, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, went with the nervous excuse. 

""I'm like, this is what happens when the fanfare and the energy of the people is involved and you start trying to get fancy and try to throw the ball harder than you have to," the Queens native told Newsday's Neil Best. "It just was the worst pitch ever...I was like, 'Oh man, I'm about to throw a strike a hundred miles an hour.' But that [expletive] damn near killed a cameraman!"

He later said that he wants to redeem himself by throwing a better pitch. The Mets got word of this and invited him to give it another try in this coming season. 

Here's the thing, 50—there's even more pressure this time. If you screw up twice, you might just be terrible at throwing baseballs. 

