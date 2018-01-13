The Mets are planning to sign former Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez pending a physical, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The #Mets now have decided to sign 1B Adrian Gonzalez pending a physical. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 14, 2018

Gonzalez, 35, is a five-time All Star and has been with the Dodgers since 2012. He played just 71 games with Los Angeles in 2017 as star rookie Cody Bellinger replaced him as the starting first baseman. In those 71 games he batted .242 with three home runs and 30 RBIs.

After coming up with the Rangers, Gonzalez spent five years with the Padres, where he emerged as one of the league's premier first baseman. He was then traded to the Red Sox and spent two years in Boston before he was traded to Los Angeles in 2012.