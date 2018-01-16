Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy Pleads Guilty to DUI, Gets One Year Probation

Kansas City Star via Getty Images

Duffy was cited for driving under the influence back in August. 

By Associated Press
January 16, 2018

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a Kansas City suburb and has been placed on a year's probation.

Sean Reilly, a spokesman for the city of Overland Park, Kansas, said Tuesday that Duffy entered the plea last week and will pay $1,220 in fines and court fees. Duffy must report to a probation officer once a month and abstain from drugs and alcohol. He also will be subject to random breath, urine or blood screenings.

Royals spokesman Mike Swanson said the plea is a matter between Duffy, his representatives and the city.

Police stopped and cited Duffy in August after he returned to Kansas City during a road trip for an exam on his left elbow. The left-hander underwent surgery in October and is expected to be ready for spring training next month.

Duffy went 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA over 24 starts in the first season of a five-year, $65 million contract extension. He struck out 130 while issuing just 41 walks and was expected to be the ace of a rebuilt starting rotation.

