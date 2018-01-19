Former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor, according to an autopsy as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Halladay died after his plane crashed off Florida's Gulf Coast in Pasco County in November. He was 40 years old.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Halladay had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.01. His body "had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia."

The antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac) was also found, according to USA Today Sports.

Halladay pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013. He won two Cy Young Awards and finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.

He started flying after he retired from baseball.

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children.