Autopsy Shows Roy Halladay Died From Blunt Force Trauma, Drowning

Former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 19, 2018

Former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor, according to an autopsy as reported by the Tampa Bay Times

Halladay died after his plane crashed off Florida's Gulf Coast in Pasco County in November. He was 40 years old. 

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Halladay had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.01. His body "had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia."

The antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac) was also found, according to USA Today Sports. 

Halladay pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013. He won two Cy Young Awards and finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.

He started flying after he retired from baseball.

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children. 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters