Yasmany Tomas Accused of Reckless Driving, Criminal Speeding After Being Clocked at 105 MPH

Tomas was clocked driving 105 mph on a metro Phoenix highway. 

By Associated Press
January 19, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas has been accused of reckless driving and criminal speeding after his car was clocked at 105 mph on a metro Phoenix freeway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers pulled over the 27-year-old Tomas around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was booked into the downtown Phoenix jail and his Mercedes coupe was impounded.

Authorities say Tomas could be facing up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500 on the criminal speeding charge while a reckless driving charge could lead to a suspended license.

“We are very disappointed to learn of this news,” the Diamondbacks said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “We are still gathering facts, and will refrain from further comment at this time as this is a pending legal matter.”

Tomas hit 31 home runs in 140 games in 2016, but only played 47 games last season due to injury.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters