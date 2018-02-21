Astros Prospect Forrest Whitley Suspended 50 Games For Drug Violation

Top Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley suspended 50 games for violating drug policy.

By Scooby Axson
February 21, 2018

Major League Baseball suspended Houston Astros minor league pitcher Forrest Whitley 50 games for violation of the league's drug policy.

The suspension will start at the beginning of the 2018 Texas League Season.

The 20-year-old Whitley is a top MLB prospect, ranking 10th on the list of 2018's top prospects by Baseball America.

Whitley was selected 17th overall in the 2016 draft after pitching at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio.

Last season, Whitley pitched for Buies Creek (Hi-A) and Corpus Christi (AA). While at Corpus Christi, he struck out 26 batters in only 14.2 innings.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now