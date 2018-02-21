Major League Baseball suspended Houston Astros minor league pitcher Forrest Whitley 50 games for violation of the league's drug policy.

The suspension will start at the beginning of the 2018 Texas League Season.

The 20-year-old Whitley is a top MLB prospect, ranking 10th on the list of 2018's top prospects by Baseball America.

Can confirm @Buster_ESPN report. Forrest Whitley suspended for 50 games. Source tells me Whitley was at an out of state college baseball game as a fan after his season was over and was given an unknown stimulant by a friend in order to help keep him awake on his long drive home. — Chuck Miketinac (@MaxSportsSA) February 21, 2018

Whitley was selected 17th overall in the 2016 draft after pitching at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio.

Last season, Whitley pitched for Buies Creek (Hi-A) and Corpus Christi (AA). While at Corpus Christi, he struck out 26 batters in only 14.2 innings.