The Boston Red Sox will hold a press conference on Monday to introduce J.D. Martinez as a member of the deal after a week since the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement, according to multiple reports including Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports.

The Red Sox and Martinez agreed to a five-year deal worth $110 million with an opt-out clause after the 2019 or 2020 season.The terms of the deal are not believed to have changed. There were rumors that it was Martinez's right foot injury from last season or another pre-existing condition that delayed the deal.

Martinez is coming off a season in which he hit 45 home runs as a member of the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He is expected to bolster a Red Sox lineup that finished last in the American League for home runs in 2017.