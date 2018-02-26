Hanley Ramirez is among the Boston Red Sox players excited about the team's signing of outfielder J.D. Martinez, which was officially announced on Monday.

“Now we’re going to step on everybody’s neck,” Ramirez said, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox signed Martinez to a five-year deal worth $110 million. The two sides came to an agreement last week but there was a hold up after the team reviewed some of Martinez's medical history. Last season, Martinez missed the first few weeks of the season due to a right foot injury.

Ramirez has every season to be excited as Martinez hit .302 with 29 home runs and 65 RBIs after being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final 62 games of last season. The Red Sox won the American League East but hit the fewest amount of home runs (168) in the American League.

Boston is looking to keep up with the New York Yankees' power-hitting lineup that includes 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge and 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins in December.