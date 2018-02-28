Nationals Use Hump Day to Ride in on Camels At Spring Training

And no this isn't a joke. This is what's going on in Dave Martinez's brain.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 28, 2018

The Washington Nationals had an unusual Wednesday.

To celebrate hump day and get over the proverbial "hump" the Nationals have been facing, new manager Dave Martinez brought in some humps in the form of camels. 

“My intentions were to bring the hump to us," Martinez said. "...I want them to embrace it, not fear it. And have fun with it”

Third base coach Bobby Henley rode on one, with Tim Bogar on another. The last camel didn't have a rider because bullpen catcher Henry Blanco backed out, according to The Washington Post. 

"My Humps" by the Black Eyed Peas was playing the background and Henley kept screaming "Hump Day." Because naturally. 

Martinez worked under Cubs manager Joe Maddon who is the MLB's king of unconventional gimmicks. 

But Chicago has seen success, so perhaps all it takes is some camels and a World Series title will appear in the future.

 

 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now