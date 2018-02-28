The Washington Nationals had an unusual Wednesday.

To celebrate hump day and get over the proverbial "hump" the Nationals have been facing, new manager Dave Martinez brought in some humps in the form of camels.

“My intentions were to bring the hump to us," Martinez said. "...I want them to embrace it, not fear it. And have fun with it”

Third base coach Bobby Henley rode on one, with Tim Bogar on another. The last camel didn't have a rider because bullpen catcher Henry Blanco backed out, according to The Washington Post.

Bobby Henley and Tim Bogar just rolled into today’s Circle of Trust meeting on camels. pic.twitter.com/XnvKxO47bX — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 28, 2018

Welp, there are three real life camels here at Nats camp today. “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas was playing and Bobby Henley keeps screaming “Hump Day!” pic.twitter.com/pOXVhovr8c — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) February 28, 2018

"My Humps" by the Black Eyed Peas was playing the background and Henley kept screaming "Hump Day." Because naturally.

Martinez worked under Cubs manager Joe Maddon who is the MLB's king of unconventional gimmicks.

But Chicago has seen success, so perhaps all it takes is some camels and a World Series title will appear in the future.