Report: Royals Working Toward Short-Term Deal With Mike Moustakas

The Royals are reportedly working toward a short-term agreement with third baseman Mike Moustakas.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 08, 2018

The Royals are reportedly working toward a short-term agreement with third baseman Mike Moustakas, reports MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.

Moustakas became a free agent at the end of the 2017 season along with Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain. Hosmer and Cain have since signed with other teams. 

The two-time All-Star hit 38 home runs last season to set a franchise record. He played in 27 games in 2016 after tearing his ACL. 

He's played in Kansas City his entire career. 

 

More MLB

