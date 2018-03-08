The Royals are reportedly working toward a short-term agreement with third baseman Mike Moustakas, reports MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.

Moustakas became a free agent at the end of the 2017 season along with Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain. Hosmer and Cain have since signed with other teams.

The two-time All-Star hit 38 home runs last season to set a franchise record. He played in 27 games in 2016 after tearing his ACL.

He's played in Kansas City his entire career.