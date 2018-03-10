Lance Lynn might not have to wait any longer to find out where he'll play baseball next, as the starting pitcher is close to signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, reports FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman. It is not yet clear how much the contract is for.

Lynn, 30, went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA as well as 153 strikeouts and 78 walks in a league-high 33 starts for the Cardinals last season after missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery. Lynn declined a one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer from St. Louis. By extending the offer, the Cardinals ensure that they will receive a compensation draft pick when Lynn signs with Minnesota.

Assuming the deal is worth less than the qualifying offer, Lynn will not be the only player to leave significant money on the table by rejecting a qualifying offer to test this historically quiet free-agent market. Mike Moustakas signed a one-year deal with the Royals for $6 million after rejecting Kansas City's $17.4 million qualifying offer.

For his career, Lynn is 72-47 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He has surpassed 3.0 WAR in every full season he has played.