It's March Madness season and you can never get enough brackets including those that have nothing to do with the NCAA Tournament.

My college roommate, Joe Kaiser, and I consider ourselves geeks when it comes to early 2000s baseball players. We still hold MVP Baseball 2005 tournaments from time to time and quiz each other on naming obscure stars from that era based solely off their Baseball Reference stats. We even had a brief run as a podcast called "The Scott Podcastnik" that interviewed retired baseball players on their careers and life after baseball including Will Ohman, Lastings Milledge, Aaron Small, Stubby Clapp, Kyle Farnsworth and more.

On Monday night, he shot over a bracket that will come to you as a total blast from the past. Below is a bracket of guys that will make you go "Oh Yeah, That Guy!" Joe categorized the players into a Back-up catcher region, Lefty-One-Out-Guy (LOOGY) region, Swingman (a spot starter/long reliever​) and Fourth Outfielder Region.

We encourage you to vote for what player you have the fondest memories of.

