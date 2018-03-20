Report: Alex Cobb, Orioles Agree to 4-Year Deal

The Orioles will reportedly sign Alex Cobb to a four-year deal worth close to $60 million.

By Daniel Rapaport
March 20, 2018

The Orioles will sign former Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb to a four-year deal worth close to $60 million, reports FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Cobb, 30, went 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 128 strikeouts against 44 walks. Cobb had been with Tampa Bay for the entirety of his seven-year career before hitting free agency after last season. 

For his career, Cobb is 48-35 with a 3.50 ERA​

Baltimore, which finished third in the AL East with a 75-87 record last year, opens the 2018 season on March 29 at home against the Twins. 

