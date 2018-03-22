DJ Khaled will perform a new Marlins anthem, "Just Gettin' Started," on Opening Day at Marlins Park, the Marlins announced.

The song will be the Marlins' anthem for the 2018 season. The team says the new anthem, which will debut prior to the team's opener against the Cubs, embraces Miami's culture.

"Marlins, I wanna shout y'all out and show y'all love," Khaled said in a behind the scenes video. "I'm excited to be there for the first game, opening game. And we gonna do it big together."

But the Marlins are just getting started on another season that doesn't look promising. The team's new ownership, which includes CEO Derek Jeter, slashed payroll by almost $40 million and traded star players like Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna. But at the very least, Jeter is excited for DJ Khaled's new team anthem.

"Kicking off the season with this performance of our new anthem featuring DJ Khaled and [producer] Poo Bear is only the start of the energy we want to bring to Marlins Park each and every day," Jeter said. "We wanted a special anthem that embodies what we are doing as we enter this new phase of the organization."

The Marlins, who open their season on March 29, have not been to the playoffs in 14 years and are plagued by low ballpark attendance. But at least they'll have a fun song to play for the fans that show up to games.