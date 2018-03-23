¡Si, Se Puede! Oakland A's to Host Cesar Chavez Day

In honor of the great American labor leader, civil rights activist and co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association, the Oakland A's will host and celebrate Cesar Chavez Day at the Coliseum on March 31 as they face the Los Angeles Angels.

As part of the festivities, Chavez’s sisters Rita and Eduwieges and nephew Rudy Medina-Chavez will throw out the commemorative first pitch ahead of the 1:05 p.m. PT game. In addition, there will be a hashtag #HechoEnOakland to celebrate Cesar Chavez's positive impact on the East Bay community.

We're proud to be hosting César Chávez Day on Saturday, March 31. As part of the celebration, César’s sisters Rita and Eduwieges Chavez and nephew Rudy Medina-Chavez will throw out a commemorative first pitch ahead of our 1:05 p.m. game. Tickets and info: https://t.co/t5n1l1K4vk pic.twitter.com/WwyByPddB2 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 23, 2018

March 31 is a state holiday in California, Colorado, and Texas to mark Cesar Chavez's birthday, celebrating his life by promoting community service and union. Seeing as the A's host the Angels, we can only imagine there will be a heavy Latino crowd at the Coliseum, happy to commemorate the legacy Chavez left behind.

Born in Arizona to Mexican immigrants, Chavez grew desensitized and hardened from his experiences as a migrant worker, and eventually co-created the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 with Dolores Huerta. His non-violent but effective approach pushed the agenda for civil rights for immigrant workers across the United States. He ultimately helped secure raises and better conditions for farm workers in California, Texas, Arizona and Florida.

His famous "Si, Se Puede" (loosely translated as "Yes, it can be done") became Barack Obama's presidential campaign slogan in 2008.

Great job by the A's honoring a true American hero.