Major League Baseball has issued a warning to the New York Yankees that the team can not use images of the players faces in beers sold at Yankee Stadium, according to Newsday.

The Yankees invited several media members to test, taste and observe some of the new food and drink additions to the ballpark's offerings. If you're into latte art, the Yankees showed off new pouring technology that is able to imprint player faces into the foam of coffee or beer. The Yankees tested it out with the image and likeness of sluggers Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and closer Aroldis Chapman in Blue Point Beer. Major League Baseball does not allow active players to advertise or promote the selling of beer or other alcohol.

The Yankees later clarified that there are no plans to sell beers with player faces on it.

“Our hospitality team took Monday’s event as an opportunity to test the image machine with various Yankees-related logos and photos," a team spokesman said. "However, the Yankees have no current plans of incorporating this decorative element on concessions items this season.”

MLB had not been aware that the images were being used in beers.