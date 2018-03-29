Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time in his first Yankee at-bat, hitting a two-run blast to right center field to make it 2–0 against the Blue Jays on Opening Day.

Batting third after Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge, Stanton hit the homer on an 0-and-1 count.

Giancarlo Stanton's stats as a Yankee:



Number of at-bats: 1️⃣



Number of HRs: 1️⃣pic.twitter.com/VyNTedLTgf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 29, 2018

The 2017 National League MVP was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees in December.

The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games.

