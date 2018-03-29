Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Home Run in First Official Yankee At-Bat

Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time in his first Yankee at-bat.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 29, 2018

Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time in his first Yankee at-bat, hitting a two-run blast to right center field to make it 2–0 against the Blue Jays on Opening Day. 

Batting third after Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge, Stanton hit the homer on an 0-and-1 count. 

The 2017 National League MVP was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees in December. 

The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games. 

Follow the game here

