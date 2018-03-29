Former Mets, Expos Star Rusty Staub Dies At 73

By Scooby Axson
March 29, 2018

Former New York Mets first baseman Rusty Staub died Thursday at Palm Beach, Florida hospital, according to the New York Daily News.

He was 73.

According to the Daily News, Staub died of multiple organ failure after being admitted to the hospital two months ago.

Staub, also nicknamed "Le Grand Orange" during his time playing for the Montreal Expos, played 23 MLB seasons, also with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.

Staub finished his career with a .279 average, 292 homers, 1,466 RBI and 2,716 hits.

He tied a major league league with 25 pinch-hit RBI and is the only player ever to have 500 hits with four different teams.

Staub was also a six-time All-Star and helped the Mets win the 1973 World Series title. 

