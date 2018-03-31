The Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki might be 44-years old this season, but he plays outfield as an ageless wonder.

Ichiro robbed Jose Ramirez of a solo home run by stretching over the left field fence for the first out of the third inning in Seattle's games against the Indians on Saturday.

Ichiro Suzuki is 44 years old



And he's still climbing walls to rob home runs 😮pic.twitter.com/KYFl1YipHN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2018

He saved Cleveland taking a 5–1 lead, and the crowd chanted "Ichiro! Ichiro!" in response.

The Mariners appeared to build on the momentum in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs to make it 4–3.

But Yan Gomes soon hit a two-run shot for the Indians to give them a 6–3 lead.

Follow the game here.