Watch: Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki Robs Jose Ramirez of a Home Run

Ichiro Suzuki is an ageless wonder with this home run rob. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 31, 2018

The Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki might be 44-years old this season, but he plays outfield as an ageless wonder. 

Ichiro robbed Jose Ramirez of a solo home run by stretching over the left field fence for the first out of the third inning in Seattle's games against the Indians on Saturday.

He saved Cleveland taking a 5–1 lead, and the crowd chanted "Ichiro! Ichiro!" in response. 

The Mariners appeared to build on the momentum in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs to make it 4–3.

But Yan Gomes soon hit a two-run shot for the Indians to give them a 6–3 lead. 

Follow the game here

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now